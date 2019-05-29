Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Louvre employees mull closing museum again over overcrowding

0 Comments
PARIS

Employees at the Louvre in Paris are mulling whether to close the museum for a second day this week over tourist overcrowding.

The world's most visited museum was closed on Monday after employees complained they were harassed by tourists waiting to see the Mona Lisa.

Pierre Zinenberg, a Louvre employee and union representative, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that renovation work around the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece has led to organizational problems and huge queues.

He noted that staff numbers have diminished over the past decade even though the number of visitors has risen 20%.

Zinenberg said a meeting early Wednesday would decide if Louvre management has addressed the problems or whether the museum would be closed again that day.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui