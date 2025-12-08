 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A water leak at the Louvre damaged works from the late 19th and 20th centuries Image: AFP
world

Louvre says hundreds of works damaged by water leak

1 Comment
PARIS

A water leak in late November damaged several hundred works in the Louvre's Egyptian department, the Paris museum told AFP on Sunday, weeks after a brazen jewel theft raised concerns over its infrastructure.

"Between 300 and 400 works" were affected by the leak discovered on November 26, said the museum's deputy administrator Francis Steinbock, describing them as "Egyptology journals" and "scientific documentation" used by researchers.

The damaged items date from the late 19th and early 20th centuries and are "extremely useful" but are "by no means unique", Steinbock added.

"No heritage artefacts have been affected by this damage," he said, adding that "at this stage, we have no irreparable and definitive losses in these collections".

The incident follows an October heist in which a four-person gang raided the world's most-visited art museum in broad daylight, stealing jewellery worth an estimated $102 million in just seven minutes before fleeing on scooters, sparking debate over the museum's ageing infrastructure.

The Louvre said there would be an internal investigation into the November leak, which was caused by the accidental opening of a valve in the heating and ventilation system that led to water seeping through the ceiling of the Mollien wing where the books were stored.

The "completely obsolete" system has been shut down for months and is due to be replaced from September 2026, the museum administrator added.

As for the works, they will "be dried, sent to a bookbinder to be restored, and then returned to the shelves," he added.

In late November, the Louvre said it would raise ticket prices for most non-EU visitors, meaning US, British and Chinese tourists among others will have to pay 32 euros ($37) to get in.

The museum told AFP the 45-percent price hike aims to boost annual revenues by up to $23 million to fund structural improvements at the cultural institution.

The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum, welcoming 8.7 million visitors in 2024, 69 percent of them from abroad.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

They should store more offsite if it is such a trouble to take care of it in the current building.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog