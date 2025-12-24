 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Louvre
Workers install metal security bars over the window where thieves broke into the Louvre museum on Oct.19, Tuesday Dec.23, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)
world

Louvre tightens security after jewel heist

1 Comment
PARIS

A freight lift rose up on its crane Tuesday toward the Louvre Museum — but this time it wasn’t jewel thieves. It was workers installing security bars on the window used to break into the Paris landmark’s Apollo Gallery in October’s stunning heist.

The world’s most-visited museum is slowly coming to terms with security failings exposed by the theft, while investigators hunt for missing crown jewels worth $102 million.

With the Louvre closed Tuesday, maintenance workers in security helmets and high-visibility vests mounted a freight lift to a second-floor balcony to secure new metal bars outside a now-infamous window.

The sight mirrored what happened Oct. 19, when a team of thieves posing as workers used a similar lift, then sliced through the window to enter the gallery. They grabbed tiaras, emerald earrings, a sapphire necklace and other treasures, and eight minutes later they were gone.

All four suspected thieves have been arrested and charged. But the jewels haven’t been found.

Samuel Lasnel of maintenance lift company Grima-Nacelles said he and his crew arrived before dawn Tuesday to carry out the high-profile window-securing operation.

“We have already worked at the Louvre — on the interior, on the exterior, inside and outside the pyramid — we’ve been here several times,” he told The Associated Press. “The Louvre knows us well.”

The Louvre didn’t publicly comment about Tuesday’s security operation.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good initiatives. Even before the heist, it always outstaffed, cutting cost to the extreme right?

https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2025/06/17/louvre-forced-to-close-after-staff-walk-out-due-to-overcrowding

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo