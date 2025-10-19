 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

LPG-laden tanker on fire off Yemen, EU naval mission says

0 Comments
ADEN

The LPG-laden tanker MV Falcon was on fire and adrift on Saturday off the coast of Yemen, after it reported an explosion that forced members of its crew to abandon the vessel, the European Union's naval force Aspides said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion was unclear but most likely an accident, according to initial indications, Aspides said. It added that at least 15% of the Cameroon-flagged vessel was on fire.

Due to the risk of further explosions, since the tanker was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, Aspides advised vessels in the area to keep a safe distance from the carrier.

"The fire onboard is increasing," Aspides said in a statement. "MV Falcon represents a navigational hazard. Everyone in the area must exercise caution."

An operation was in progress to rescue its 26 crew members.

So far, 24 seafarers have been recovered by two merchant vessels sailing nearby. One of the ships, the MV Veda, was taking those rescued to Djibouti, escorted by a Greek frigate.

Two crew members are reported missing, Aspides said.

The MV Falcon was travelling from Oman's Sohar Port to Djibouti, British security firm Ambrey said earlier. The explosion occurred as it was sailing 113 nautical miles southeast of the port of Aden in Yemen.

Maritime security sources said that neither missiles nor unmanned aerial vehicles had been detected in the area.

Ambrey said the tanker was not believed to match the target profile of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants.

A Houthi defence ministry official said the group had no connection to the incident, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

Houthi militants have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, saying they act in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war on Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted trade flows through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog