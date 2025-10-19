LPG-laden tanker on fire off Yemen, EU naval mission says

The LPG-laden tanker MV Falcon was on fire and adrift on Saturday off the coast of Yemen, after it reported an explosion that forced members of its crew to abandon the vessel, the European Union's naval force Aspides said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion was unclear but most likely an accident, according to initial indications, Aspides said. It added that at least 15% of the Cameroon-flagged vessel was on fire.

Due to the risk of further explosions, since the tanker was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, Aspides advised vessels in the area to keep a safe distance from the carrier.

"The fire onboard is increasing," Aspides said in a statement. "MV Falcon represents a navigational hazard. Everyone in the area must exercise caution."

An operation was in progress to rescue its 26 crew members.

So far, 24 seafarers have been recovered by two merchant vessels sailing nearby. One of the ships, the MV Veda, was taking those rescued to Djibouti, escorted by a Greek frigate.

Two crew members are reported missing, Aspides said.

The MV Falcon was travelling from Oman's Sohar Port to Djibouti, British security firm Ambrey said earlier. The explosion occurred as it was sailing 113 nautical miles southeast of the port of Aden in Yemen.

Maritime security sources said that neither missiles nor unmanned aerial vehicles had been detected in the area.

Ambrey said the tanker was not believed to match the target profile of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants.

A Houthi defence ministry official said the group had no connection to the incident, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

Houthi militants have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, saying they act in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war on Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted trade flows through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

