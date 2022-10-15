Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a campaign rally in Recife
FILE PHOTO: Former Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a campaign rally in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Nigro/File Photo Photo: Reuters/STRINGER
world

Lula leading Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil election, poll shows

SAO PAULO

Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, with 49% of voter support against the incumbent's 44% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Datafolha published on Friday.

The result is the same as last week, in Datafolha's first poll after the Oct. 2 first-round vote.

Datafolha interviewed 2,898 people on Oct. 13-14 and the poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

The pollster was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round, in which Lula garnered 48% of the votes to Bolsonaro's 43%.

GO LULA, defeat the fascism in Brazil !!..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yup, bring in socialism and have one of the strongest economies in a rapidly developing and one of the largest Latin nations and watch it go the way of Venezuela in no time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

