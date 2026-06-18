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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony announcing deforestation data in the Amazon
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony announcing deforestation data in the Amazon, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Image: Reuters/Adriano Machado
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Lula says Trump must 'stay out' of Brazil elections

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SAO PAULO

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that U.S. ‌President Donald Trump has the right to have an electoral preference in Brazil, but warned his U.S. counterpart to "stay out" of ‌this year's elections.

Lula, who intends to ⁠run for reelection in October's vote, made ⁠the comments ⁠shortly after Trump told reporters that Brazil has ‌become a "little rough" and "dangerous politically."

"They play pretty tough, but nobody ⁠plays tougher than ⁠the United States," Trump said.

The jabs were the latest back-and-forth in the up-and-down relationship between the two leaders, who were both in Switzerland on Wednesday ⁠for the last day of the ⁠G7 summit.

Lula's main challenger in polls ‌is Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Trump ally and Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, who is living under house arrest after he was convicted last year of ‌plotting a coup after the 2022 election.

The U.S. president met with Senator Bolsonaro last month, alongside his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a former lawmaker living in the United States. Trump had met with Lula just a few weeks earlier.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has been working ​to gather international support for his family, was convicted on Tuesday by Brazil's Supreme Court of ‌courting interference from the Trump administration in his father's trial last year, which he denies.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said ‌Eduardo Bolsonaro's conviction was part of a "pattern of ⁠persecution and lawfare ⁠by the Brazilian courts against ​their political opposition."

The spokesperson added that "political debates should ⁠be settled by ‌democratic elections, not by convictions."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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