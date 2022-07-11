Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 testing in Macau
Residents wearing face masks line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Macau, China July 4, 2022. REUTERS/John Mak Photo: Reuters/STRINGER
world

Macau shuts all its casinos to curb COVID

0 Comments
By Farah Master
HONG KONG

Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms tumbling as authorities struggle to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub.

The city's 30-plus casinos and other businesses will shut for one week and people were ordered to stay at home though short trips for essential services were allowed.

Police will monitor flows of people outside and stringent punishments will be imposed for those who disobey, the government said.

Although many casinos have been effectively closed for the past three weeks with only minimal staffing allowed, the more drastic measures hit investor confidence hard. Some analysts predicted that any recovery in gaming revenue might not happen until the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter.

"We would probably need to write-off July and likely August as well from the models," said DS Kim, an analyst at J.P. Morgan.

Shares in Sands China plunged 9%, while shares in Melco International, Wynn Macau, SJM, Galaxy, MGM China dropped between 6% and 7%.

Macau has recorded around 1,500 COVID-19 infections since mid-June. Around 19,000 people are in mandatory quarantine as the government adheres to China's "zero-COVID" policy that aims to stamp out all outbreaks, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with the virus.

More than 30 zones in the city that have been deemed high risk are now under lockdown, meaning no one is allowed to enter or exit for at least 5 days. While the government said it was not imposing a citywide lockdown, the stringent measures mean Macau is effectively closed.

Casinos were last shut in Macau in February 2020 for 15 days. The government has previously been hesitant to close casinos due to its mandate to protect jobs. The industry employs most of the population directly and indirectly and accounts for more than 80% of government revenues.

Frustration is mounting at the government's handling of the outbreak. Fights have broken out at testing centers while some residents have had to queue for more than 20 hours to access healthcare facilities.

Residents will be required to take part in mass COVID-19 tests four times this week. They have already been tested six times since mid-June and are expected to do rapid antigen tests daily.

More than 90% of Macau's 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but this is the first time the city has had to grapple with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Authorities have added two hotels in popular casino resorts to be used as COVID medical facilities as they try to increase capacity to handle the surge of infections.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck with that! Why not just shut the whole country up and let everyone find another place to live in.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Give credit for Macau placing more value on human life than on profit.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog