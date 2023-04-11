Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China France
Chinese President Xi Jinping, second left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk in the garden of the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Jacques Witt, Pool via AP)
world

Macron comments on Taiwan raise questions on EU global ties

0 Comments
PARIS

Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron over Europe's priorities on Taiwan have raised questions over the EU’s relationship with both the U.S. and China, on the eve of his planned speech on the bloc's sovereignty in The Netherlands.

Macron’s remarks were published Sunday in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe.

“The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No," Macron was quoted as saying in the interview. "The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

The comments were made Friday, before China launched large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week.

Macron spoke to reporters on his way back from a three-day state visit to China, where he spoke at length with President Xi Jinping, including about Taiwan, according to Macron’s office.

The comments have drawn wide attention on social media, and experts raised questions about whether Macron’s views are in line with the European Union’s position and whether the bloc of 27 is able to become the “third superpower" that Macron says he hopes to build within “a few years.”

Macron on Tuesday is to start a two-day state visit in The Netherlands, where he is scheduled to make a speech on Europe’s sovereignty, with a focus on the economy and industry, according to his office.

“We, Europeans, must wake up. Our priority is not others' agendas in all regions of the world,” Macron said in the interview.

He emphasized the concept of “strategic autonomy” for Europe which he has promoted for years. He warned of what he called the “trap” that would lead to the bloc "getting caught up in crises that are not ours.”

“We don’t want to depend on others for critical topics,” he insisted.

Politico said Macron’s office asked to check the president’s quotes before they were published, a common practice in France, leading to some parts of the interview in which he “spoke even more frankly about Taiwan and Europe’s strategic autonomy” getting cut out.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog