Macron re-elected French president after far-right battle

French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, convincingly defeating his rival Marine Le Pen and prompting a wave of relief in Europe that the far-right had been kept out of power.
Centrist Macron was set to win around 58 percent of the vote in the second-round run-off compared with Le Pen on 42 percent, according to projections by polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count.
Macron is the first French president to win a second term for two decades, but Le Pen's result also marks the closest the far-right has ever come to taking power in France and has revealed a deeply divided nation.
The 44-year-old president faces a litany of challenges in his second term, starting with parliamentary elections in June, where keeping a majority will be critical to ensuring he can realize his ambitions to reform France.
The outcome was expected to be confirmed by official results overnight with the final figures due on Monday.
In a victory speech on the Champ de Mars in central Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, Macron vowed to respond to the anger of voters who backed his far-right rival, saying his new term would not continue unchanged from the last five years.
"An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me," he told thousands of cheering supporters.
He also pledged a "renewed method" to govern France, adding that this "new era" would not be one of "continuity with the last term which is now ending".
In a combative speech to supporters in Paris in which she accepted the result but showed no sign of quitting politics, Le Pen, 53, said she would "never abandon" the French and was already preparing for the June legislative elections.
"The result represents a brilliant victory," she said to cheers.
"This evening, we launch the great battle for the legislative elections," Le Pen said, adding that she felt "hope" and calling on opponents of the president to join with her National Rally (RN) party.
The result is narrower than the second-round clash in 2017, when the same two candidates met in the run-off and Macron polled over 66 percent of the vote.
For Le Pen, her third defeat in presidential polls will be a bitter pill to swallow after she plowed years of effort into making herself electable and distancing her party from the legacy of its founder, her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.
Critics insisted her party never stopped being extreme-right and racist while Macron repeatedly pointed to her plan to ban the wearing of the Muslim headscarf in public if elected.
The projections caused immense relief in Europe after fears a Le Pen presidency would leave the continent rudderless following Brexit and the departure from politics of German chancellor Angela Merkel.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Macron's victory "great news for all of Europe" while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said French voters "sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today."
EU president Charles Michel said the bloc can now "count on France for five more years" while commission chief Ursula von der Leyen rapidly congratulated him, saying she was "delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation".
Macron will be hoping for a less complicated second term that will allow him to implement his vision of more pro-business reform and tighter EU integration, after a first term shadowed by protests, then the pandemic and finally Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But he will have to win over those who backed his opponents and the millions of French who did not bother to vote.
On the basis of the official figures, polling organizations estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent, which would be the highest in any presidential election second-round run-off since 1969.
High on his to-do-list is pension reform, including a raising of the French retirement age which Macron has argued is essential for the budget but is likely to run into strong opposition and protests.
The hard-left third-placed candidate in the first round, Jean-Luc Melenchon, had refused to endorse Macron and now has his eyes firmly set on the July elections.
Melenchon welcomed Le Pen's defeat as "very good news for the unity of our people".
Nevertheless, "Mrs Le Pen and Mr Macron have barely a third of the registered voters," he said. Macron "is submerged in an ocean of abstention and spoilt ballots".© 2022 AFP
8 Comments
Mr Kipling
That 42% voted for someone like LePen should have alarm bells ringing. "Soft Nazism" is growing through Europe. France, Poland,Hungary and others have popular far right political parties and let's not forget the neo nazis with growing support in Ukraine.
PTownsend
Good news to wake up to, hopefully those living in the Russian landmass will be able to choose who their leader is and will not decide to keep their current far right despot in office any longer. But for whatever reason Russian voters decided to keep Putin in charge until 2036.
itsonlyrocknroll
The latest official election results issued by the Ministry of the Interior, staring at me from a news feed, based on 79 percent of those registered to vote, Emmanuel Macron 54.69%, Marine Le Pen on 45.31%
Now here the pinch an abstention rate of 26.62%
Marcon wasted little time in gloating, His arrogance, it hasn't penetrated his posturing ego, that he was never going to fail to be reelected.
However 45.31 % were prepared to support Le Pen even with the danger that support represents to EU unity.
That is the scary stuff.
TokyoLiving
Very good for France, another defeat for NeoFascism, sad day for the rightists..
Oh la la !! Vive la France !!..
So right, it is a growing danger throughout the world, for example there are the 4 disastrous years of Trump..
Sh1mon M4sada
@MrKipling
I'm sorry to say but, Europe is not 'soft - Nazism' but more like neo-fascist, or even neo-Nazism. The people of thr European Union don't make rules any more, the unelected EU parliament does.
ThecEU Parliament exists to serve the corporate elites, do as I say but not as I do types. The fact the far right is gaining ground is evidence the EU is on a slippery slopes back to fascism.
gakinotsukai
Why manipulating the numbers in favor of Le Pen ?
itsonlyrocknroll
Macron succeeded and with a audible sigh of relief.
When analysts crunch the numbers/results a rather different picture is emerging.
In compassion to 2017 Macron annihilate Le Pen , 66% to 34%....
These results cannot ignore the fact Le Pen broke through the 40% barrier.
As rightly pointed out.....
The 44-year-old president faces a litany of challenges in his second term, starting with parliamentary elections in June, where keeping a majority will be critical to ensuring he can realize his ambitions to reform France.
Both Le Pen and Melenchon will be chomping at the bit to turn Macron into a lame duck in parliament.
Melenchon welcomed Le Pen's defeat as "very good news for the unity of our people".
Nevertheless, "Mrs Le Pen and Mr Macron have barely a third of the registered voters," he said. Macron "is submerged in an ocean of abstention and spoilt ballots".
coskuri
It's just timing. Counting is not over. The sticks (where she had high scores) publish their results first, Paris is counted last.
itsonlyrocknroll
gakinotsukai,
Emmanuel Macron 54.69%, Marine Le Pen on 45.31% are official, up to date counting figures released from the Ministry of the Interior. Nothing is a manipulation.
Look, the headline polling numbers are projections, I think you have misunderstood the difference.
Wobot
Le Pen isn't 'far right', that's laughable.
If you're going to describe here like that then Macron is an ultra-elitist globalist technocrat
dagon
He also pledged a "renewed method" to govern France
If his renewed method involves neo-liberal austerity measures and benefit cutting as he tried before, you can bet the French people will be out on the street to teach him another lesson.
If only people in other nations had this stance, they might share a comparable system of social security.