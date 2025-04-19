 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France is offering US researchers a haven at its universities Image: AFP
world

Macron invites foreign researchers to 'choose France'

0 Comments
PARIS

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday invited foreign researchers to work in France, in an apparent effort to lure U.S. scientists hit by federal research spending cuts under Donald Trump.

"Researchers from the world over, choose France, choose Europe," Macron said on X.

The government will next month launch a funding program to help universities and other research bodies cover the cost of bringing foreign scientists to France, he said.

The announcement comes a day after officials said that the first researchers fleeing U.S. spending cuts imposed by Trump will start work at a French university in June.

Aix Marseille University said its "Safe Place for Science" scheme received a flood of applicants after announcing in March it would open its doors to U.S. scientists threatened by cuts.

University president Eric Berton said he wanted to see a new status of "refugee scientist" be created, and for more U.S. researchers to be welcomed in France and Europe.

"Here in France, research is a priority, innovation a culture and science a limitless horizon," Macron said in Friday's tweet.

The "Choose France for Science" initiative will on May 5 launch a dedicated platform for applications to host international researchers, the government said on a new website.

"France is committed to standing up to attacks on academic freedom across the globe," it said, adding that the programme would enable "universities, schools, and research organizations" to apply for co-funding from the government to host researchers.

Since Trump's return to the White House, U.S. universities have been threatened with massive federal funding cuts, causing research programmes to face closures and staff to fear possible detention and deportation for their political views.

The president's latest target is the prestigious Harvard University, which Trump called "a joke" and said it should be stripped of government research contracts for refusing to allow outside political supervision.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo