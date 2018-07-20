Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Then French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron (centre), flanked by head of security Alexandre Benalla (right) who was later filmed hitting a protestor, sparking an official probe and calls for stiff punishment Photo: AFP
world

Macron security official filmed hitting protester

0 Comments
By Lionel BONAVENTURE
PARIS

One of President Emmanuel Macron's top security officers was at the centre of a potentially damaging scandal for the French leader on Wednesday after being filmed hitting a protester.

Le Monde newspaper published a video showing Alexandre Benalla hitting and then stamping on a young man while wearing a police visor during a demonstration in central Paris on May 1.

Benalla, who is not a policeman and previously worked as bodyguard, had been given permission to "observe police operations" during a day-off on the May 1 public holiday, Macron's office said.

The presidential palace added that Benalla had been suspended for two weeks after the incident came to light and had been transferred out of his job, which was organising security for Macron's trips.

"This sanction was to punish unacceptable behaviour and it was a final warning before being sacked," presidential spokesman Bruni Roger-Petit told reporters.

Prosecutors in Paris opened a probe on Thursday into possible charges of violence by a public official, pretending to be a policeman and the illegal use of police insignia.

Benalla was a popular and ever-present member of Macron's campaign team, usually found several steps behind the then-candidate, and transferred to the presidential staff in May 2017.

Opposition MPs immediately suggested there had been a cover up and questioned why the incident had not been referred to the police when it came to light in May.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said there was a "a double standard" in how Benalla had been treated compared to any ordinary French citizen.

Alexis Corbiere, an MP for the hard-left France Unbowed party, said Benalla "deserves to be punished with a prison sentence, at least a suspended sentence and with very heavy sanctions."

Supporters of Macron claimed that the punishment handed down to Benalla -- suspension without pay for two weeks and a transfer to an administrative job -- was appropriate.

"Someone was found to have unacceptable behaviour and there was a sanction," Social Cohesion Minister Julien Denormandie said on France Inter on Thursday, without naming Benalla. "It was immediate... meaning a suspension and a job change."

Richard Ferrand, a senior MP from Macron's party and top figure in the campaign team, said "it was not a close aide, it's someone who was responsable for security of the president during the election campaign and then joined the Elysee."

Benalla was suspended from May 4-19.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel