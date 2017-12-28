Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France's President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman over the phone on December 24, 2017 Photo: AFP/File
world

Macron urges Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade

By ludovic MARIN
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Saudi Arabia's King Salman to "lift entirely the blockade" against Yemen so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to the food-deprived state.

The comments came in a phone call between the two leaders on December 24, the French presidency said Wednesday.

A Saudi-led military coalition has since 2015 been intervening in Yemen to support its internationally recognised government against Huthi rebels backed by Iran.

Air strikes and a far-reaching blockade on Yemen's air and sea ports have massively reduced the amount of food reaching the country, heavily critical international aid organisations say.

In early November, the coalition tightened that blockade in response to a missile fired by the Shiite Huthis that was intercepted near Riyadh airport.

Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said that month unless the coalition ends a blockade of the country, Yemen will face "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades, with millions of victims".

The blockade was partially lifted three weeks later under massive international pressure, namely over the closure of Hodeida port -- key to humanitarian and commercial deliveries.

For France, there is "no military solution to the conflict in Yemen" and it is "essential that both sides return to the negotiating table", Macron told Salman, the presidency added.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Can anyone please explain why the UN doesn't sanction Saudi Arabia for it's blatant war mongering and disregard of civilians in Yemen?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Money talks.

Macron playing the diplomat.

He should be demanding the stop of blockade or else...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

