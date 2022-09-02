Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Macron Diplomacy
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Sept.1, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and strengthen Europe's unity to put pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning the war it is waging in Ukraine. (Mohammed Badra, Pool via AP)
world

Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

0 Comments
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to keep up France's humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning it war in that country.

“We cannot let Russia militarily win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace.

He set the goal of enabling Ukraine to either win militarily or be put in a strong position to achieve “a negotiated peace.”

“We must get prepared for a long war,” Macron said, adding that this would involve tensions escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

Macron said France strongly supported the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency that arrived Thursday to the Zaporizhzhia plant to assess its safety. The French president suggested he would call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the IAEA mission concludes.

Macron vowed to “keep talking” to Russia despite criticism from some countries, especially in eastern Europe, which defend a hardline stance against Moscow. “We must do everything to make a negotiated peace possible” when Russia and Ukraine will be ready to sit for talks, he said.

“We must not let Europe get divided” over the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Macron said, adding that the EU mustn't align itself with “warmongers” or allow countries from eastern Europe to act alone in support of Kyiv.

In a nearly two-hour speech meant to outline the goals of the French diplomacy in the upcoming year, Macron praised the views expressed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this week in Prague as “fully in line” with his own plea for a stronger, more independent and sovereign Europe.

Macron called on Europe to “defend” its freedoms and values and to “fight” for them.

He also urged French diplomats to push back more aggressively against misinformation, fake news and propaganda spread on social media.

Paris needs to use some communication tools to “break the Russian, Chinese or Turkish storytelling” and be able to “say when France is wrongly attacked, to say what France really did,” he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog