Rare earthquake causes some damage in Melbourne

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.
The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers, Geoscience Australia said.
Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.
Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe said he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.
The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 210 kilometers off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.
Matej
builders are out of work so there is no one to repair ruins,maybe police can do...?
just wondering where Australia is heading right now...
Monty
Damned earthquakes.
Even after many years here in japan, I will never get used to them.
They always scare the sh..t out of me.
Thanks God that nobody was serious injured during this quake in Australia.
SteveinJapan
Dan Andrews will announce an extension to the lockdown and mandatory helmet-wearing (both indoors and outdoors; not to be removed for the consumption of alcohol) to protect all vulnerable Victorians.
BurakuminDes
Ruins? The facades of a couple of old buildings crumbled.
Please keep it in perspective.