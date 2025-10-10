 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Employees at a shopping mall gather outside the building in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines Image: AFP
world

Major quake strikes off southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alert

1 Comment
DAVAO, Philippines

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, triggering tsunami warnings in the Asian nation as well as neighboring Indonesia and Palau.

The quake hit about 20 kilometers from Manay in the Mindanao region at 9:43 a.m., the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"Destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights" on the archipelago nation's east coast, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

Coastal residents in these areas "are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland," it added.

Waves of up to three meters were forecast for threatened areas in the Philippines and up to a meter-high waves in Palau and Indonesia, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, though police officer Dianne Lacorda told AFP the province of Davao Oriental, which includes Manay, expects damage.

"Our tumblers on the table were moving and falling," she said, adding power and communication lines have been cut and the authorities are currently unable to assess the potential damage in some areas.

Christine Sierte, a teacher in the town of Compostela near Manay, told AFP she was in the middle of an online meeting when the violent shaking started.

"It was very slow at first then it got stronger.... That's the longest time of my life. We weren’t able to walk out of the building immediately because the shaking was so strong," she said.

"The ceilings of some offices fell, but luckily no one was injured," she said, though some of the school's 1,000-odd students "suffered panic attacks and difficulty in breathing".

Kath Cortez, a local journalist based in Davao city to the west of Manay, told AFP the ground floor walls of her family's house were showing small cracks.

"I was surprised by the strength. I had just woken up and was about to take a shower," she said, adding members of her family ran out of the house.

Around the same time as the Philippine quake, USGS reported a shallow 6.2 magnitude temblor just over 140 kilometers southeast of Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

A 99-kilometer-deep quake struck on Tuesday near the Pacific island nation’s second-largest city of Lae. No major damage was reported

The latest Philippine quake struck just 11 days after a 6.9-magnitude quake killed 74 people and destroyed or damaged about 72,000 houses in the central island of Cebu.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Pray for The Philippines.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo