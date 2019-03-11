Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Siti Aisyah had been accused of killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017, in a brazen Cold War-style hit that shocked the world Photo: AFP
world

Malaysian court frees woman accused of murdering N Korean leader's half-brother

6 Comments
By M Jegathesan
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

An Indonesian woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother was freed Monday after Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against her, in a shock decision a year and a half after she went on trial.

Siti Aisyah smiled as she was ushered through a pack of journalists and into a car outside the court, where she had been on trial alongside Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong for the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

"I feel happy. I did not know this will happen. I did not expect it," said Aisyah, who was wearing a red headscarf.

It was a surprise move as the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur, had been due only to hear Huong's testimony on Monday. Her lawyers said her trial had been put on hold.

The women, in their 20s, had always denied murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a prank and were tricked by North Korean agents into carrying out the Cold War-style hit using VX nerve agent.

Their lawyers had presented them as scapegoats, saying that authorities were unable to catch the real killers.

Four North Koreans -- formally accused of the murder alongside the women -- fled Malaysia shortly after the murder.

The trial, which began in October 2017, was due to resume Monday with the defense stage of proceedings after a break of several months.

But at the start of the hearing, prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad requested that the murder charge against Aisyah be withdrawn and that she be given a discharge.

He gave no reason for the request.

"Siti Aisyah is freed," judge Azmin Ariffin told the court, as he approved a request. "She can leave now."

Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana told reporters outside court: "We are pleased with the court decision. We will try to fly Siti back to Indonesia today or as soon as possible."

Prosecutors had presented their case in the first stage of the trial. Witnesses described how the victim -- the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un and once seen as heir apparent to the North Korean leadership -- died in agony shortly after being attacked.

In August, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence the suspects had engaged in a "well-planned conspiracy" with the four North Koreans to murder Kim, and ordered that the trial continue to the defense stage.

South Korea has accused the North of ordering the hit, which Pyongyang denies.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory penalty of death in Malaysia. The government has vowed to abolish capital punishment for all crimes, although parliament still needs to vote on changing the law.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

no word about the Vietnamese suspect?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Excellent news, and I hope they follow suit for Doan Thi Huong!

Malaysia rocks!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Great news, shows that everyone knows it was a hit.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good news.

There never was any real compelling evidence that these two women knew who their target actually was, and that they were going to poison him. Proof of this was how little Huong seemed to care about the powder she was handling; if she knew it was such a deadly poison, I doubt she'd be handling it so carelessly.

Even more proof of Huong's innocence is her background. Much was made of her failed audition attempt for Vietnam's Got Talent. She was one of those starry eyed young women who dreamed of fame and bigger things compared to her impoverished background, and was the perfect mark for the North Korean agents (those spies do their homework very well). I can see her being fooled into thinking that she was going to be featured in a prank video.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good news. These young women were duped.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good news! Like others that have commented as well, I hope the other woman is freed too!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is incredible to happen in an airport. No cameras, passport screening, security checks?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table