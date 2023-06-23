Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Malaysia Meta
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France on June 14, 2023. Malaysia's government said Friday, June 23, 2023, it will take legal action against Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, for failing to remove “undesirable” and harmful content from its social media platform. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
world

Malaysia says it will take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's government said Friday it will take legal action against Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, for failing to remove undesirable and harmful content from its social media platform.

The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission said Facebook has recently been plagued by a “a significant volume of undesirable content” relating to sensitive issues on race, religion and royalty as well as defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements.

The commission said repeated efforts to reach out to Meta to remove harmful content were of no avail.

“Meta’s response, which has been sluggish and unsatisfactory, has not met the urgency of the matter and has led to increasing public concern and scrutiny,” it said in a statement. “As there is no sufficient cooperation from Meta, MCMC has no option but to take definitive steps or legal action against Meta as a measure to ensure that people are secure and protected in the physical sphere.”

The commission said it will not tolerate abuse of online platforms and telecommunications services for “malicious cyber activities, phishing, or any content that threatens racial stability, social harmony and defies respect for the rulers.” Malaysia has nine ethnic Malay state rulers, whose role is largely ceremonial but held in esteem among the country's Malay majority.

Earlier this month, the government warned of action against Telegram after it refused to cooperate over complaints regarding content and misuse of the app, including the sale of pornographic materials, drugs and investment scams. Officials were quoted by local media as saying Telegram scams have cost Malaysians some 45 million ringgit ($9.6 million) since January 2020.

Telegram initially said it wouldn't participate in “any form of political censorship” but later agreed to work with local authorities to curb illegal activities.

The action against online platforms coincides with six crucial state elections that must be held no later than the end of August. While state polls do not affect the federal government, they are closely watched as they will be the first test of public support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim 's unity government that was formed after a fractious general election in November.

Anwar faces strong opposition from the Islamic-dominated National Alliance, which got unexpectedly strong support from Malays in the November election. The National Alliance is hoping for another big showing in the six state elections and has been aggressively using social media to slam Anwar's government.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo