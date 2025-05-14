Mali's leader dissolves political parties and bans meetings of their members

By BABA AHMED

The president of Mali’s transitional government signed a decree Tuesday dissolving political parties amid a backdrop of pro-democracy opposition, a minister in the government announced.

The decision by Gen. Assimi Goita comes amid a surge in kidnappings of pro-democracy activists in the capital Bamako and just days after a demonstration by several hundred pro-democracy activists.

“Political parties and organizations of a political nature are dissolved throughout the national territory,” announced Mamani Nassire, the minister delegate to the prime minister in charge of political reforms and support for the electoral process.

Nassire was reading from a decree signed by Goita on national TV. The decree was announced after an extraordinary council of ministers meeting Tuesday.

The decree reads: “It is forbidden for members of dissolved political parties and political organizations to hold any meetings.”

For almost two weeks, political parties and pro-democracy activists have been demonstrating against the military government to prevent the signing of the decree. However, on Monday, the National Transition Council, Mali’s transitional legislative body, voted in favor of the decree, which was adopted by the Council of Ministers last week.

“This decision deals a severe blow to the reconciliation process that began last year,” wrote Mali’s former prime minister, Moussa Mara, on his X account.

Mali has been under military rule since a 2021 coup d’état led by Goita. In recent days, arrests of pro-democracy activists have multiplied in response to demonstrations. However, some political figures are planning to appeal to the Constitutional Court to overturn the transition chief's decision.

“Political parties are recognized by the Malian constitution, so we’re going to take our case to the Constitutional Court to ensure our rights are upheld. In the meantime, we’re going to continue our fight as a civil society and as citizens of this country for the country to run smoothly,” said Nouhoum Togo, president of the Union for the Safeguard of the Republic party, which ceased to exist after the law dissolving political parties.

