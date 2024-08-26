 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mali drone strikes kill at least 21 in northern town, rebels say

0 Comments
BAMAKO

At least 21 people, including 11 children, were killed by drone strikes on Sunday on the town of Tinzaouaten in north Mali, near where the army suffered a heavy blow last month, Tuareg rebels said.

Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.

The town, located near the Algerian border, came under drone attack again on Sunday, a spokesperson for a rebel coalition known as the Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA) said in a statement.

The strikes targeted a pharmacy and gatherings of people, causing a provisional death toll of 21 civilians, including 11 children and the pharmacy manager. Dozens more were injured and there was severe material damage.

The CSP-DPA blamed Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries, and said neighboring Burkina Faso operated the drone.

Mali's army, Russia's defense ministry and Burkina Faso's military government did not respond to requests for comment.

The fighting near Tinzaouaten in late July could be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's junta fight insurgent groups.

Tuareg rebels said they killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers. An al-Qaida affiliate said it had killed 50 Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers.

Neither Mali nor Wagner have said how many troops they lost, although Wagner said it suffered heavy losses.

Both Tuareg separatists and jihadist insurgents liked to al-Qaida and Islamic State operate in north Mali.

The country has been grappling with jihadist insurgents since Islamist groups hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

Frustrations over authorities' failure to restore security contributed to coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

Juntas have subsequently cut ties with Western and regional allies, turning instead to Russia.

The separatists, meanwhile, signed a peace agreement with Mali's government in 2015. But CSP-DPA pulled out of talks in 2022.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel