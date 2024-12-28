 Japan Today
world

Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying 'This is Trump's America now'

5 Comments
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
DENVER

A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now," according to court documents.

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, after police say he followed KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex's vehicle for around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Delta area. Alex told police that he believed he had been followed and attacked because he is Pacific Islander.

After arriving in Grand Junction, Egan, who was driving a taxi, pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight and, according to an arrest affidavit, said something to the effect of: “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump's America now! I'm a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

Alex, who had been out reporting, then drove back to his news station in the city. After he got out of his vehicle, Egan chased Alex as he ran toward the station's door and demanded to see his identification, according to the document laying out police’s evidence in the case. Egan then tackled Alex, put him in a headlock and “began to strangle him,” the affidavit said. Coworkers who ran out to help and witnesses told police that Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack, which was partially captured on surveillance video, according to the document.

According to the station's website, Alex is a native of Detroit. KKCO/KJCT reported that he was driving a news vehicle at the time.

Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to learn whether prosecutors have filed formal charges against him.

Egan's lawyer, Ruth Swift, was out of the office Friday and did not return a telephone message seeking comment.

KKCO/KJCT vice president and general manager Stacey Stewart said the station could not comment beyond what it has reported on the attack.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Very profound, Trump is a renegade that will wreck America's law and order. Too bad, those Trump supporters enabling this, they have no guilt of what is shameful, America has no shame under his administration !

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Charge him with a hate crime enhancement and lock him up.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Not sure which is more appropriate: hate crime enhancement or terrorism enhancement. Maybe both to be sure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What are 'bias-motivated crimes'? Are they what the rest of the world call hate crimes?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He sounds exactly like a few of the maga cultists who comment regularly on this site.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, after police say he followed KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex's vehicle for around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Delta area. Alex told police that he believed he had been followed and attacked because he is Pacific Islander.

MAGA messaging points their poorly educated faithful in the direction of the different colored, mannered 'other' to express their ire.

https://www.reuters.com/article/world/trump-loves-the-poorly-educated-and-social-media-clamors-idUSKCN0VX2DE/

While the more educated know the correct targets for societies ills lie with the oligarchs, as we saw in Midtown Manhattan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

