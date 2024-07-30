2 children dead and 9 others injured in stabbings in England

A stabbing Monday at a children’s dance class in northwest England killed two children and wounded 11 other people, police said, and officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and seized a knife after the bloody rampage.
Nine children and two adults were wounded in the attack in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool, Merseyside Police said. Six children and both adults were in critical condition.
Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the wounded adults had “bravely” tried to protect the children during the “ferocious” attack.
“The offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside," Kennedy said. “We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.”
A witness described seeing bloodied children running from the class that was held for children aged about 6 to 11 on the first day of summer school vacation. An advertisement for the event promised “a morning of Taylor Swift-themed yoga, dance and bracelet making.”
Kennedy said the motive for the attack is unclear. Police said earlier that detectives were not treating the attack as terror-related.
Bare Varathan, who owns a shop nearby, said he saw at least seven kids injured and bleeding outside a nursery.
“They were in the road, running from the nursery,” Varathan said. “They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere,” he said indicating neck, back and chest.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrendous and deeply shocking.”
Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon to an address in Southport, a seaside town of about 100,000 people near Liverpool. It called it a “major incident” but said there was no wider threat to the public.
The suspect, who has not been identified, lived in a village about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of the attack, police said.
Ryan Carney, who lives with his mother in the street, said his mother saw emergency workers carrying children “covered in red, covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children.”
“All this stuff never really happens around here," he said. “You hear of it, stabbings and stuff like that in major cities, your Manchesters, your Londons. This is sunny Southport. That’s what people call it. The sun’s out. It’s a lovely place to be.”
Britain’s worst attack on children occurred in 1996, when 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton shot 16 kindergarten pupils and their teacher dead in a school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland. The U.K. subsequently banned the private ownership of almost all handguns.
Mass shootings and murders with firearms are rare in Britain, where knives were used in about 40% of homicides in the year to March 2023. Several headline-grabbing attacks and a recent rise in knife crime have stoked anxieties and led to calls for the government to do more to clamp down on bladed weapons.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
falseflagsteve
This monster, this creature of darkness has caused so much carnage and suffering and he’s only 17 years of age! Yes, that’s right 17.
Either he’s a sadistic monster with a solid so dark it’s beyond comprehension or his a complete mental.
We will have to wait and see what professionals have to say about his state of mind.
His future is either in Broadmoor or in the prison system where he will be called an beast and a prime target for other prisoners during his whole stretch which would be a very long one.
itsonlyrocknroll
My UK family are fully aware of the full Identity of the 17-year-old in custody, the nationality, how the alleged killer entered the UK, purported to known to Liverpool mental health services, also known to be on the MI6 watchlist.
My UK family ties stretch back more than 50 years to the local farming community, every facet of Southport farming economy, the local regional council. It local produce markets, its communities.
Question needs to be asked why the government, the Police the media will not report openly with transparency the dangers, critical for the safety and well-being of Southport own people.
The families of the two fatalities, 11 others, including nine more children, 6 in a critical condition were stabbed, the nation must be given all the information, no sugar political coating.
falseflagsteve
Itsonlyrockandroll
Oh no! This is getting out of hand and going to cause much more division. Maybe Enoch’s Rivers of Blood prophecy is coming true.
Possible dark times ahead.
wallace
Shock. One of my childhood places. A quiet sleepy seaside place. This tragic terrible event brutally killed two children.
17-year-old Ali Al-Shakati from Banks in Lancashire has been arrested in connection with the Southport stabbings and is currently in police custody.
Ali-Al-Shakati was on the MI6 watch list and known to Liverpool mental health services.