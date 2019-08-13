Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD in Sydney on Tuesday. Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP
world

Man arrested after trying to stab several people in Sydney; 1 hurt

SYDNEY

Australian police and witnesses say a knife-wielding man yelling "Allahu akbar," or "God is great," has attempted to stab several people in Sydney before being arrested, with one person taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say the man, wielding a long knife, attempted to stab multiple people near a busy intersection on Tuesday.

New South Wales state police said in a statement that a man was arrested, and that a woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It was unclear whether the man stabbed anyone else.

A witness told reporters that the man was screaming comments about religion, before yelling to police that he wanted to be shot. Police said he used the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar."

Trying to kill people in the name of religion? What is wrong with such followers of the Muslim faith? You don't see Christians, Jews, Buddhists, or Hindus running around trying to kill people while shouting 'God is great', or 'Buddha is best' or 'Shiva is super' etc. Admittedly it happened more often hundreds of years ago. Anyway, good to see he wasn't able to get his hands on a gun thanks to Australia's strict gun laws.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

