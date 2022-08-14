Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport

0 Comments
By Praveen Menon
SYDNEY

Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated and a man arrested after gunshots were fired in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday.

One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said in a statement. There have been no reported injuries, it added.

Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained," the statement said.

The police said members of the public were not allowed to got to the airport at this time. No further details were available.

Videos posted on social media earlier in the day showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers look on. Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

The incident has led to delays and cancellations of flights, media reports said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel