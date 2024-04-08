Man arrested for setting fire at Sen Bernie Sanders' office

A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.
Shant Soghomonian, 35, who was previously of Northridge, California, entered the building on Friday and went to Sanders' third-floor office where security video showed him spraying a liquid on the door and setting it afire, officials said.
The building's interior suffered some damage from the fire and sprinklers that doused the area with water, but no one was hurt. Sanders, an independent, was not in the office at the time.
Soghomonian was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce, according to a statement from Nikolas Kerest, the U.S. attorney for Vermont.
The motive remained unclear. Soghomonian was detained Sunday and could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately known if had a lawyer, and an initial court appearance had not been set, officials said.
The crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case was investigated by police departments in Burlington, Shelburne and Williston; Vermont State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.
dagon
You know you are over the target when you are catching flak.
And Bernie is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic duopoly in Washington.
Stay safe Bernie.
bass4funk
No one cares about Bernie. It’s of course a horrible thing what happened to him, but generally speaking he’s so far everyone else’s peripheral view.
Strangerland
He's the least swamp of them all.
I can understand why you would discount him. That doesn't exactly fall in line with your political persuasions.
dagon
Mathematically, factually incorrect, like almost all of your posts.
I care about Bernie, and think we need a hundred of him in Washington and that he would live forever.
https://www.axios.com/2019/10/28/millennials-vote-socialism-capitalism-decline
I think my adoration of this individual is based on logical evaluation of his character and policies, unlike your adoration for a wholly different political creature.
bass4funk
Lol
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a31437248/bernie-sanders-net-worth/
No, hardly.
Well, that won’t happen, even as bad as the Dems are, THEY definitely won’t let that happen. Just ask Debbie Wassermann-Schultz
dagon
That, unfortunately could be true and proves my initial point that he is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic swamp on both sides of the aisle.
bass4funk
But it’s ok for the hypocrite to make millions off a system he despises? Straddling the fence as usual.
wallace
His voters care for him and elect him.
John
Another of Trump’s “very fine people” no doubt.
plasticmonkey
Sanders wants to get big money influence out of politics. That’s as anti-swamp as you can get.
I guess you believe that super rich people having an outsized say in a democracy is “draining the swamp”. Do tell us how.
plasticmonkey
Sanders isn’t making millions off dark money or super PACs.
Stop muddying the discourse, please.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
But he doesn't. His net worth is around 2 million, which isn't a great deal, and he got most of that money from his book royalties. Nothing swampy about that at all.
bass4funk
Yes, but he’s never going to be President, EVER.
So why does he take it?
But then he shouldn’t be rich at all. $3 million net worth…
Keep digging Plastic. Not going to save him or your argument.
John
Funny how a discussion of violent extremism gets twisted into a nonsensical rant about how the one person in government trying to get money out of politics is actually part of “the swap”.
Almost as if it is trying to distract from the violent extremism of the fascist-adjacent right.
Strangerland
If he were successful, Dementia Don would have to pay his legal bills himself. This is why MAGA can't afford to have the swamp drained.
plasticmonkey
In other words, you have no answer. Per usual.
He doesn’t. You’re confusing book royalties with donations from billionaires.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
That’s as anti-swamp as you can get.
That makes no sense. He earned his money from his work. Not corporate lobbyists. That's anti-swamp.
dagon
Bernie makes a modest living from public lectures and writing and is rightly rewarded. His democratic socialist creed does not criticize the rewards to great performers and others who contribute to society.
He does criticize businessman and politicians who defraud labour or use political donations for personal interests.
He does criticize politicians sucking at the teat of Wall Street and corporations and gifting them with corporate welfare and disproportionate and regressive tax breaks.
He does criticize exploitation of labor by corporacratic interests.
Vive la différence.
wallace
bass4funk
You said no one cares about Bernie.
bass4funk
Again, not helping Bernie.
You mean college campuses?
I do and you didn’t both to make any rational per pertinent points
He did though. That’s a fact.
So why he doesn’t give it all to charity?
bass4funk
Not enough to make him President. His own party that he caucuses with doesn’t want that.
Lol, uh-huh…
I agree with that much.
A lot of politicians do this.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
You’re confusing book royalties with donations from billionaires.
He's doing better. He's making his voice heard in the Senate.
He isn't against money at all. He is against inequality and corporate greed, none of which he is involved with.
Jimizo
Stay safe Senator Sanders.
Politics needs people like this. Articulates a view shared by many and is consistent and genuinely passionate about his beliefs.
Good to have independent voices around and particularly so in a system which makes it difficult for those outside the major parties to get a foothold.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
He doesn’t.
He didn't. That's a fact.
dagon
Untrue.
The movement and leader which Bernie criticizes is an exemplar of exactly this capitalist swamp corruption.
https://jacobin.com/2020/01/donald-trump-bernie-sanders-2020-presidential-election-republican-democrat
bass4funk
Very true.
ROFL, keep that belief.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2019/04/12/how-bernie-sanders-the-socialist-senator-amassed-a-25-million-fortune/
2020hindsights
bass4funk
The movement and leader which Bernie criticizes is an exemplar of exactly this capitalist swamp corruption.
Good. Because it is true.
Is $2.5 million a fortune these days? News to me.
He earned his money by writing books.
He doesn't have a Super PAC paying for his legal funds.
He isn't in debt to a loanshark.
He doesn't have foreign interests investing in his social media company.
plasticmonkey
Here's what a real anti-swamp message sounds like:
"Democrats should be making it absolutely clear that the people the Republicans take their money from, and the people whom Republican policies serve—the very rich and the very powerful individuals who seek an America where uber-capitalism defines every aspect of our economy and of our society—are the problem. There is a reason why Republicans oppose saving the planet, oppose taxing the rich, oppose regulating corporations. And oppose responding to inflation by addressing corporate price gouging and profiteerring. They are delivering for their billionaire donors and their corporate sponsors. Pure and simple. Democrats should be making it clear that they are prepared to challenge the rich and powerful on behalf of the working class. This will resonate with the American people in ways that the GOP lies never could. Unfortunately, this economic justice message is rarely if ever delivered by the Democrats. And that has a lot to do with our broken campaign finance system and Democrats' dependency on campaign contributions from the wealthy and powerful."
--Bernie Sanders, 2023
wallace
bass4funk
Living in the US is not a requirement for posting a comment.
I have many comments deleted daily.
Again not a requirement. The mods delete off-topic posts.