Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sanders Office Fire
FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Police in Vermont are seeking a suspect who allegedly started a fire Friday, April 5, 2024, outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damage but no injuries. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
world

Man arrested for setting fire at Sen Bernie Sanders' office

30 Comments
BURLINGTON, Vt

A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

Shant Soghomonian, 35, who was previously of Northridge, California, entered the building on Friday and went to Sanders' third-floor office where security video showed him spraying a liquid on the door and setting it afire, officials said.

The building's interior suffered some damage from the fire and sprinklers that doused the area with water, but no one was hurt. Sanders, an independent, was not in the office at the time.

Soghomonian was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce, according to a statement from Nikolas Kerest, the U.S. attorney for Vermont.

The motive remained unclear. Soghomonian was detained Sunday and could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately known if had a lawyer, and an initial court appearance had not been set, officials said.

The crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by police departments in Burlington, Shelburne and Williston; Vermont State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

30 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

A man was charged Sunday with setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

You know you are over the target when you are catching flak.

And Bernie is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic duopoly in Washington.

Stay safe Bernie.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

And Bernie is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic duopoly in Washington.

No one cares about Bernie. It’s of course a horrible thing what happened to him, but generally speaking he’s so far everyone else’s peripheral view.

-16 ( +0 / -16 )

No one cares about Bernie.

He's the least swamp of them all.

I can understand why you would discount him. That doesn't exactly fall in line with your political persuasions.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

No one cares about Bernie. 

Mathematically, factually incorrect, like almost all of your posts.

I care about Bernie, and think we need a hundred of him in Washington and that he would live forever.

https://www.axios.com/2019/10/28/millennials-vote-socialism-capitalism-decline

I think my adoration of this individual is based on logical evaluation of his character and policies, unlike your adoration for a wholly different political creature.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

He's the least swamp of them all.

Lol

I can understand why you would discount him. That doesn't exactly fall in line with your political persuasions.

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a31437248/bernie-sanders-net-worth/

Mathematically, factually incorrect, like almost all of your posts.

No, hardly.

I care about Bernie, and think we need a hundred of him in Washington and that he would live forever.

Well, that won’t happen, even as bad as the Dems are, THEY definitely won’t let that happen. Just ask Debbie Wassermann-Schultz

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

Well, that won’t happen, even as bad as the Dems are, THEY definitely won’t let that happen. Just ask Debbie Wassermann-Schultz

That, unfortunately could be true and proves my initial point that he is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic swamp on both sides of the aisle.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

That, unfortunately could be true and proves my initial point that he is the foremost enemy of the corporacratic swamp on both sides of the aisle.

But it’s ok for the hypocrite to make millions off a system he despises? Straddling the fence as usual.

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

No one cares about Bernie.

His voters care for him and elect him.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Another of Trump’s “very fine people” no doubt.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

—He's the least swamp of them all.

Lol

Sanders wants to get big money influence out of politics. That’s as anti-swamp as you can get.

I guess you believe that super rich people having an outsized say in a democracy is “draining the swamp”. Do tell us how.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

But it’s ok for the hypocrite to make millions off a system he despises?

Sanders isn’t making millions off dark money or super PACs.

Stop muddying the discourse, please.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

bass4funk

But it’s ok for the hypocrite to make millions off a system he despises? Straddling the fence as usual.

But he doesn't. His net worth is around 2 million, which isn't a great deal, and he got most of that money from his book royalties. Nothing swampy about that at all.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

His voters care for him and elect him.

Yes, but he’s never going to be President, EVER.

Sanders wants to get big money influence out of politics.

So why does he take it?

That’s as anti-swamp as you can get. 

But then he shouldn’t be rich at all. $3 million net worth…

I guess you believe that super rich people having an outsized say in a democracy is “draining the swamp”. Do tell us how.

Keep digging Plastic. Not going to save him or your argument.

-10 ( +0 / -10 )

Funny how a discussion of violent extremism gets twisted into a nonsensical rant about how the one person in government trying to get money out of politics is actually part of “the swap”.

Almost as if it is trying to distract from the violent extremism of the fascist-adjacent right.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Sanders wants to get big money influence out of politics. That’s as anti-swamp as you can get.

If he were successful, Dementia Don would have to pay his legal bills himself. This is why MAGA can't afford to have the swamp drained.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Keep digging Plastic. Not going to save him or your argument.

In other words, you have no answer. Per usual.

So why does he take it?

He doesn’t. You’re confusing book royalties with donations from billionaires.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

bass4funk

That’s as anti-swamp as you can get. 

But then he shouldn’t be rich at all. $3 million net worth…

That makes no sense. He earned his money from his work. Not corporate lobbyists. That's anti-swamp.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Bernie makes a modest living from public lectures and writing and is rightly rewarded. His democratic socialist creed does not criticize the rewards to great performers and others who contribute to society.

He does criticize businessman and politicians who defraud labour or use political donations for personal interests.

He does criticize politicians sucking at the teat of Wall Street and corporations and gifting them with corporate welfare and disproportionate and regressive tax breaks.

He does criticize exploitation of labor by corporacratic interests.

Vive la différence.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

bass4funk

His voters care for him and elect him.

> Yes, but he’s never going to be President, EVER.

You said no one cares about Bernie.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Funny how a discussion of violent extremism gets twisted into a nonsensical rant about how the one person in government trying to get money out of politics is actually part of “the swap”.

Again, not helping Bernie.

Almost as if it is trying to distract from the violent extremism of the fascist-adjacent right.

You mean college campuses?

In other words, you have no answer. Per usual.

I do and you didn’t both to make any rational per pertinent points

He doesn’t.

He did though. That’s a fact.

You’re confusing book royalties with donations from billionaires.

So why he doesn’t give it all to charity?

-13 ( +0 / -13 )

You said no one cares about Bernie.

Not enough to make him President. His own party that he caucuses with doesn’t want that.

Bernie makes a modest living from public lectures and writing and is rightly rewarded. His democratic socialist creed does not criticize the rewards to great performers and others who contribute to society. 

Lol, uh-huh…

He does criticize businessman and politicians who defraud labour or use political donations for personal interests. 

I agree with that much.

He does criticize politicians sucking at the teat of Wall Street and corporations and gifting them with corporate welfare and disproportionate and regressive tax breaks. 

True, but this is the part that annoys me about the old guy, he speaks with a forked tongue on those issues, he hates billionaires but he’s a millionaire himself.

He does criticize exploitation of labor by corporacratic interests. 

Vive la différence.

A lot of politicians do this.

-12 ( +0 / -12 )

bass4funk

You’re confusing book royalties with donations from billionaires.

So why he doesn’t give it all to charity?

He's doing better. He's making his voice heard in the Senate.

He isn't against money at all. He is against inequality and corporate greed, none of which he is involved with.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Stay safe Senator Sanders.

Politics needs people like this. Articulates a view shared by many and is consistent and genuinely passionate about his beliefs.

Good to have independent voices around and particularly so in a system which makes it difficult for those outside the major parties to get a foothold.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

bass4funk

He doesn’t.

He did though. That’s a fact.

He didn't. That's a fact.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

He does criticize businessman and politicians who defraud labour or use political donations for personal interests. 

I agree with that much.

Untrue.

The movement and leader which Bernie criticizes is an exemplar of exactly this capitalist swamp corruption.

https://jacobin.com/2020/01/donald-trump-bernie-sanders-2020-presidential-election-republican-democrat

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Untrue. 

Very true.

The movement and leader which Bernie criticizes is an exemplar of exactly this capitalist swamp corruption.

ROFL, keep that belief.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2019/04/12/how-bernie-sanders-the-socialist-senator-amassed-a-25-million-fortune/

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

Readers, please don't get fixated on this story. Once you have made your point, please move on to other stories.

bass4funk

The movement and leader which Bernie criticizes is an exemplar of exactly this capitalist swamp corruption.

ROFL, keep that belief.

Good. Because it is true.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2019/04/12/how-bernie-sanders-the-socialist-senator-amassed-a-25-million-fortune/

Is $2.5 million a fortune these days? News to me.

He earned his money by writing books.

He doesn't have a Super PAC paying for his legal funds.

He isn't in debt to a loanshark.

He doesn't have foreign interests investing in his social media company.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Here's what a real anti-swamp message sounds like:

"Democrats should be making it absolutely clear that the people the Republicans take their money from, and the people whom Republican policies serve—the very rich and the very powerful individuals who seek an America where uber-capitalism defines every aspect of our economy and of our society—are the problem. There is a reason why Republicans oppose saving the planet, oppose taxing the rich, oppose regulating corporations. And oppose responding to inflation by addressing corporate price gouging and profiteerring. They are delivering for their billionaire donors and their corporate sponsors. Pure and simple. Democrats should be making it clear that they are prepared to challenge the rich and powerful on behalf of the working class. This will resonate with the American people in ways that the GOP lies never could. Unfortunately, this economic justice message is rarely if ever delivered by the Democrats. And that has a lot to do with our broken campaign finance system and Democrats' dependency on campaign contributions from the wealthy and powerful."

--Bernie Sanders, 2023

4 ( +4 / -0 )

bass4funk

That’s the problem, the left can spout off as much as they want, especially the ones that don’t even live or can’t even vote in the U.S.,

Living in the US is not a requirement for posting a comment.

but it seems as long as your left you can comment, complain or chastise another country as long as it upholds left-leaning viewpoints, if not, it should limited.

I have many comments deleted daily.

That’s not what one would consider a fair or honest debate. What about the viewpoints of the people that are citizens of the country the left love to criticize to the highest degree. Interesting how their opinions are valid. Lol

Again not a requirement. The mods delete off-topic posts.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel