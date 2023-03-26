Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man attacks 3 people with hand grenade, knife in Berlin

0 Comments
BERLIN

German police said Saturday that they have arrested a 61-year-old man after three people were wounded in a hand grenade and knife attack in Berlin.

Police said the attacker detonated the grenade in the entrance of an apartment building in the Reinickendorf neighborhood of the German capital on Friday night, wounding two women, aged 42 and 48, and a 61-year-old man.

The suspect then allegedly ran toward two of the victims and attacked and wounded them with a knife.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

The attacker then fled. Police detained the suspect in a nearby garden later.

Police were still investigating possible motives for the attack and whether the suspect and the victims knew each other. They did not release any details on the attacker's identity or those of the victims as is customary in Germany.

German news agency dpa reported that the alleged attacker is a Serb and the two women also have Serbian nationality, while the wounded man is from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel