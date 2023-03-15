Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters stand near the site where a man ran down a group of pedestrians with a van in Quebec
Firefighters stand near the site where a man ran down a group of pedestrians with a van in the in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Amqui, Quebec, Canada on March 13, 2023. CTV News via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/CTV NEWS
world

Man charged with dangerous driving after killing two in Canada's Quebec

0 Comments
OTTAWA

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death after he ran a pickup truck into pedestrians in a small town in Canada's province of Quebec, killing a pair of elderly men, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Additional charges against the suspect, identified as Steeve Gagnon, will be filed later "in light of the analysis of all the elements collected as part of the ongoing police investigation," prosecutors said in a statement.

Nine other people were injured in Monday's incident. Gagnon, who was brought into court wearing handcuffs, is next due to appear before a judge on April 5. If convicted, Gagnon could be sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities said Gagnon deliberately drove the vehicle into pedestrians walking along a road in the town of Amqui, about 650 km northeast of Montreal. Police previously had said the vehicle used in the incident was a van, but on Tuesday clarified that it was a pickup truck.

"It's too early to say anything about what kind of motive Mr. Gagnon might have had in doing what he did," Quebec prosecutor Simon Blanchette told reporters, adding that the suspect had a criminal record from several years earlier but not a "heavy" record.

Asked whether Gagnon was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Blanchette said that preliminary information indicates he was not in an "altered state."

Police spokesperson Claude Doiron said earlier that Gagnon was cooperating in the investigation.

"What the probe shows is the actions were premeditated. (It) also shows that the people were targeted at random," Doiron told reporters in televised remarks.

The incident occurred a month after a bus driver was charged with murder after ramming his vehicle into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb, killing two children.

"We see these types of events are happening more and more around the world, it's not unique to us," Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog