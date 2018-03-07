Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This Sunday, March 4, 2018, still image from AP video appears to show the man who authorities say stole Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar walking out of the official Academy Awards after-party in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jeff Turner)
world

Man charged with felony theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

LOS ANGELES

A 47-year-old man has been charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said that Terry Bryant was charged Tuesday with stealing the statuette McDormand won for best actress from the official Oscars after-party in Hollywood on Sunday. Bryant could get three years in jail.

Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show Bryant walking with the statuette out of the party, the Governors Ball, and holding it up proudly to photographers and gawkers waiting outside.

One photographer didn't recognize him as an Oscar winner and followed and confronted him.

Police say Bryant handed back the statuette without a struggle. It was soon returned to McDormand, and Bryant was arrested.

McDormand won the award her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

