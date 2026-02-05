Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life

Ryan W. Routh, suspected of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course, is held by two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies after his arrest during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2024 in a still image from body camera video. Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

By Jack Queen

Ryan Routh, the man accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle to try to assassinate Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 U.S. election that returned him to the ‌presidency, was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday to life in prison.

Routh, 59, was convicted by a jury last September of five criminal counts, including attempted assassination after serving as his own defense lawyer at trial. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence in Fort Pierce, Florida.

"It's clear to me that you engaged in a premeditated, calculated plot to ⁠take a human life," Cannon said.

Shackled at the hands and wearing beige prison garb, Routh gave a rambling ‍address at the sentencing hearing that did not touch on any facts of the case but instead focused on foreign ‍wars and Routh's desire to be ‍exchanged with political prisoners abroad.

Prosecutors had recommended a life sentence while Routh had asked the judge, a Trump appointee, to impose a 27-year term.

Martin Roth, ⁠Routh's lawyer, said during the hearing that Routh was a troubled and complex person but that he had a "very good core" and cared deeply about the well-being of others.

Roth told reporters after the hearing that he plans to appeal Routh's ​conviction and sentence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that Routh will never walk free again.

"Ryan Routh's heinous attempted assassination of President Trump was not only an attack on our President -- it was a direct assault against our entire democratic system," Bondi said.

Routh in his remarks at the hearing called himself a "failure," said his sentence was "totally unimportant" and lamented that "sadly, execution is not an option."

"I have given every drop of who I am every day for the betterment of my community and this nation," Routh said.

Routh read from 20 ⁠pages of prepared notes, but Cannon cut him off after about 15 minutes, calling his remarks irrelevant to the case.

In an earlier court filing, Routh denied he intended to kill Trump, and said he was willing to undergo psychological treatment for a personality disorder in prison. Routh suggested jurors were misled about the facts of the case by his inability to mount a proper legal defense at trial.

Prosecutor John Shipley said during the hearing that Routh's crimes were aimed at "upending American democracy" and urged Cannon to send a message that political violence is unacceptable.

Delivering the sentence, Cannon noted the "sheer seriousness" of Routh's crimes, and said his rap sheet of at least 36 prior convictions - including for possession of a mass destructive device, illegal possession of a firearm and larceny - showed Routh had a long history of ignoring societal norms.

"There has been much in this case about this narrative of your peaceful nature. For me, it's the opposite," Cannon said.

Routh, who at the time of his arrest had resided most recently in Hawaii after previously living in North Carolina, also was convicted of three illegal firearm possession charges and one count of impeding a federal officer during his arrest.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh hiding in bushes a few hundred yards from where Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club ​in West Palm Beach on September 15, 2024. Routh fled the scene and left behind a semi-automatic rifle but was later arrested.

The incident occurred two months after a bullet fired by a gunman grazed Trump's ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Both incidents came ⁠in the run-up to the November 2024 election in which Trump regained the presidency after being defeated four years earlier by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican, turned the attempted assassinations into a campaign issue, saying the U.S. Justice Department under Biden could not be trusted with investigations.

Prosecutors said Routh arrived in South Florida about a month before the incident, staying at a ‍truck stop and tracking Trump's movements and schedule.

Routh carried six cellphones and used fake names to conceal his identity, according to trial evidence, and ‌prosecutors said he lay in wait in thick bushes ‌for nearly 10 hours on the day of the incident. Investigators on ‍the scene found the rifle, body armor-like metal plates and a video camera pointed at the golf course.

Routh pleaded not guilty in the case but fired his lawyers and opted to represent ‌himself at trial despite lacking any formal legal training.

After the jury read the verdict, Routh appeared to try ‍to stab himself with a pen several times and had to be restrained by U.S. marshals. His daughter yelled in court that her father had not hurt anyone and that she would get him out of prison.

Trump lauded the verdict in a post on his Truth Social site, writing, "This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.