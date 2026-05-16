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Man dies after shark bite off Western Australia coast

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SYDNEY

A man attacked by a shark off Western ‌Australia's coast on Saturday died of his injuries, police said, in what is the second ‌fatal shark attack in Australia ⁠so far this year.

The ⁠38-year-old victim, ⁠yet to be identified, was ‌bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef ⁠near ⁠Rottnest Island, about 31 km (19.2 miles) west of state capital Perth, police said in a statement.

The man was ⁠taken to shore but ⁠could not be revived, police ‌said, adding that a report would be prepared for the coroner.

State authorities advised people to take extra ‌caution in the water at Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination.

Aerial footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed a police boat, police officers, and a rescue helicopter with a ​stretcher at the scene.

The attack follows the death in January of ‌a boy bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, after a series of shark attacks ‌along the country's east coast.

Most shark ⁠attacks occur along ⁠the east and ​southeast seaboard of Australia, which ⁠averages around ‌20 such incidents a year, ​according to Australia's Institute of Health and Welfare.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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