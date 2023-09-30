Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man dies in Australia after whale collides with boat

SYDNEY

One man died and another was in hospital on Saturday in Australia after a whale struck and flipped their boat during a fishing expedition, authorities said.

Police said one man was pulled unconscious from Botany Bay, off the coast of Sydney, and later died, while the other man was taken to hospital in a stable condition, police said.

"A whale has been involved. It's terribly tragic," New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley said.

State Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said it was "an absolute freak accident".

Early reports were that the whale may have breached near or on the men's boat, according to police, who did not identify the whale's species.

Australia's extensive coastline hosts 10 large and 20 smaller species of whales. While human deaths caused by whales in the region are rare, Australia and neighboring New Zealand are hot spots for mass whale strandings on beaches.

Eight Danes were rescued in June when their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean after a collision with one or two whales.

