world

Man in his 20s is Australia's youngest virus death

3 Comments
SYDNEY

A man in his 20s has become the youngest person to die of the coronavirus in Australia.

He was among 14 new deaths and 372 new infections reported by Victoria state health officials Friday in an outbreak centered in Melbourne, the second-largest city.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 188 elderly people had died over the past week as the virus ripped through aged-care homes in Melbourne. Officials say about 70% of Australia’s 375 virus deaths have been at aged-care facilities.

Morrison said that Australians had high expectations of the services and standards at nursing homes and other facilities like hospitals and schools.

He says, “On the days that the system falls short, on the days that expectations are not met, I’m deeply sorry about that, of course I am."

He said the country was moving heaven and earth to defeat the virus and it would eventually win.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

That's too bad. Got to take this thing seriously.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Still think this is just a cold or flu? This should put the fear of God into even the most blase youngster.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Australia has its share of nuts, the ones who dont wear masks as a statement and act as if nothing has happened.

People need to understand that this virus doesn't distinguish between young and old, if your immune system is weak, at risk or compromised there is a good chance it will kill you.

At least you dont have callous leaders who hide in their bunkers and use ordinary people as fodder for their misguided policies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

