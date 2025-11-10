 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, then dies after shooting himself, police say

0 Comments
SAN ANTONIO

A 21-year-old man shot and killed three co-workers at a San Antonio, Texas, landscape supply company and then died after shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.

Two men and a woman died in the shooting Saturday at the business on the city's north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Other employees ran from the scene when the gunfire erupted around 8 a.m., KSAT-TV reported.

Police responded and secured the area, and hours later they found the gunman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

He was identified by police as Jose Hernandez Galo.

While the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known, Police Chief William McManus said during a Saturday news conference that it was not random.

Detectives continued to investigate on Sunday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo