 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Capitol Rioter Death Threat
FILE - This image from Senate Television shows Christopher Moynihan sitting in the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP, File)
world

Man pardoned in U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty to threatening Hakeem Jeffries

10 Comments
CLINTON, N.Y.

A New York man accused of threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pleaded guilty Thursday, a year after President Donald Trump pardoned him for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, also agreed to serve three years of probation. During a hearing in the town court in Clinton, New York, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge, and sentencing was set for April 2.

Moynihan's public defender did not immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday night. A message also was left at an email address in public records for Moynihan. A phone number for Moynihan in public records was not in service.

Moynihan, of Pleasant Valley, New York, was accused of sending a text message to another person in October about Jeffries' appearance in New York City that week.

“I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” Moynihan wrote, according to a report by a state police investigator. Moynihan also wrote that Jeffries “must be eliminated” and texted, “I will kill him for the future,” the police report says.

Moynihan was originally charged with a felony, making a terrorist threat, but pleaded to a lesser crime.

“Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement.

Moynihan was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for joining a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In January 2025, he was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters who were pardoned on the Republican president’s first day back in the White House.

A spokesperson for Jeffries, a New York Democrat, did not immediately return an email message Thursday night.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

10 Comments
Login to comment

Looks like a real charmer!

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Moynihan was originally charged with a felony, making a terrorist threat, but pleaded to a lesser crime.

The prosecutors downgraded the charge to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Many of those pardoned already had extensive criminal records before J6 and some have since gone on to commit further crimes, like the gentleman in the photo above.

Might prompt immigrants to start wearing red hats.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

He was on "probation " so presumably can be resentenced for the original crime which Trump pardoned.

Thats the law in Australia anyway

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Look at the state of that zombie.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Some real gems among the MAGA.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So I assume if someone threatens Trump they can get a misdemeanor charge, too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s quite incredible, actually.

If you had asked me to draw a picture of what the typical MAGA Trump fan looks like, it would look just like this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People receiving Pres. pardons in history, have an elevated risk of future crimes, just like those being released from imprisonment without pardons, so this news is a big nothing burger.

Real story should be the illegal alien criminals released from custody in sanctuary cities, very busy 're-offending'!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Had no idea this was even big news

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog