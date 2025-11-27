 Japan Today
Britain Car Ramming
This courtroom sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Paul Doyle appearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Tuesday Nov. 25, 2025, during his trial where he is accused of multiple offenses after allegedly driving into crowds of football fans gathered in the city centre for the Liverpool FC end of season victory parade on May 26. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
world

Man pleads guilty to ramming crowd at Liverpool soccer parade

0 Comments
LONDON

A driver accused of injuring more than 100 people by ramming his car into a crowd of soccer fans celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League championship dramatically changed his plea to guilty as his trial got underway on Wednesday.

Paul Doyle, 54, sobbed as he admitted dangerous driving and multiple counts of attempting or causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of wounding with intent.

He had previously denied the charges, which relate to 29 victims aged between six months and 77 years old and carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

More than 130 people reported injuries after a Ford minivan plowed into a street packed full of joyous fans celebrating Liverpool’s soccer team winning the Premier League title on May 26. Police said they believed the driver acted alone, and that they did not suspect terrorism, but have not disclosed an alleged motive.

Doyle wept in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday as potential jurors were brought into the packed courtroom to be selected. Prosecutors had been due to make their opening statement Wednesday at the start of what was slated to be a monthlong trial.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said Doyle struck more than 100 people in seven minutes of dangerous driving, “and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was killed.”

Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said that “by entering guilty pleas, Doyle has finally accepted that he intentionally drove into crowds of innocent people.

“Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence," she said. "This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle – it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem.”

Judge Andrew Menary said Doyle will be sentenced during a two-day hearing on Dec. 15 and 16.

“It is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence of some length and you should prepare yourself for that inevitability," the judge said.

