Man rescued from jaws of crocodile in Australia's remote northeast

A man saved from the jaws of a crocodile was recovering in hospital alongside his rescuer Saturday after being mauled in the country's remote northeast.
The men were reportedly swimming in "croc-country" off the Cape York Peninsula on Friday afternoon when one of them was attacked, Denis O'Sullivan of the Queensland Ambulance Service told media in Cairns.
The other man was injured as he tried to rescue his friend from the saltwater croc, which could have been up to 2.5 meters long, O'Sullivan said.
"He wouldn't have wanted it any bigger; put it that way," he said.
One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.
Local media reported the pair were both army personnel who had been swimming before the attack.
An army medic on a nearby barge applied a tourniquet before rushing them to the hospital -- an enormous effort involving a dinghy, helicopter and airplane journey almost 800 kilometres south to Cairns.
Although both men were now in a stable condition, O'Sullivan said the younger man had a narrow escape.
"I think he's very lucky to be alive and here today to tell the story."© 2021 AFP
12 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
Australia is notorious for croc attacks. Lucky to survive. Next time I'd suggest a pool.
P. Smith
Glad they both survived.
Bobo
Shame crocodile dundee wasn’t there.
snowymountainhell
“Commendable, Fearless Heroism” by the older Aussie ‘veteran’, to risk his own life to safe a comrade in distress !!
“No man left behind!” is an inspirational motto of many of the world’s protectors. -Well Done, Mate !! Well done !!
BigYen
Yeah, every morning I step outside the front door, kick the poisonous snakes out of the way, send the dingoes packing, avoid the drop bears and kick a few crocs in the teeth while swimming the creek up to the local shops. And that's in the middle of Oz's second-biggest city.
Just another day!
Reckless
Wow! Saved from the jaws of death. For what it is worth if you are swimming in croc infested waters, put a guy with a rifle on lookout. I heard the Navy used such a system when sailors swam near ships where sharks may be present.
Kentarogaijin
Stupid acts could lead to fatal results..
u_s__reamer
A couple of "Crocodile Dundees" swimming in saltie waters sounds like a bit of Ozzie macho showmanship. Now they've surely learned their lesson: you don't want to mess with these magnificent creatures on their home turf.
lucabrasi
@reamer
Who’s learnt their lesson, the crocs or the blokes?
William Bjornson
I'm told that sharks most often spit out Humans after 'tasting' us. If true, I guess all of the Corporate poisons we contain have some 'benefit' after all. But, swimming in waters with crocs? Must have been a city-bred 'enlisted man' and we have never been known for our good sense... and at only 2.5 meters, the croc was probably a juvie with no more sense than the Human. Well, at least a good story when sitting around the barbie getting soused and the grandkids ask what all those weird marks are... and LARGE kudos to his Dundee minded mate who won't be buying his own beer for what should be a long time... Good on ya, Mait!
Xulux
I wouldn't swim in shark-country, piranha-country, croc-country, or any country where something is going to try and eat me when I enter the water.
HonestDictator
Are there warning signs that crocs are there? If there were, then these two surely are at fault. If there were no signs, then there should be.
Glad they survived regardless, but crocs attacking humans usually end up on our hit list for later.