Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man sues parents for getting rid of his vast porn collection

0 Comments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich

An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.

The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.

He says that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing. His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as "Frisky Business" and "Big Bad Grannys."

The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man's father, who told his son, "I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff."

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL