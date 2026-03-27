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Police officers block traffic on March 16, 2026 near the main entrance of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, after the discovery of a suspicious package Image: AFP
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Man suspected of planting IED at U.S. base has fled to China: FBI

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MIAMI

A man suspected of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at a military base in Florida that hosts US Central Command (CENTCOM) has fled to China, FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday.

Alen Zheng is accused in an indictment unsealed on Thursday of placing an IED earlier this month at the visitors center to MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida.

MacDill is the headquarters of CENTCOM, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East and the prosecution of the war against Iran.

It is also home to U.S. Special Operations Command.

The visitors center to the base was briefly closed on March 16 following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Patel, in a post on X, said Zheng's sister, Ann Mary Zheng, had also been indicted and is in custody.

She is charged with evidence tampering and helping her brother evade arrest.

Alen Zheng is charged with attempting to damage government property, unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of a destructive device.

Patel said he is "currently in China."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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