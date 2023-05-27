Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu
Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, on which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters/Yonhap News Agency
world

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable'

1 Comment
SEOUL

A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was "uncomfortable", Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday.

The man, in his 30s, told police that he opened the door because he "wanted to get off the plane quickly", Yonhap said, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station. He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 213 meters above the ground, causing panic onboard.

Nine passengers were sent to the hospital with breathing issues. All were dismissed from the hospital after about two hours, a fire department official said.

Police plan to arrest the detained man after investigations conclude, Yonhap said.

Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far has he knew, this case was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorization while the plane is on the ground.

A South Korean transport ministry official said yesterday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressures inside and outside the cabin were similar.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Maybe the methamphetamine was wearing off. I wonder if he had appeared agitated earlier in the flight?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo