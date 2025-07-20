 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Vehicle into Crowd
A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
world

Man whose car struck crowd outside Los Angeles club, injuring 30, was shot, attacked by crowd

0 Comments
By DAMIAN DOVARGANES
LOS ANGELES

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people and leading bystanders to attack the driver, authorities said.

The driver was later found to have been shot, according to Los Angeles police, who were searching for a suspected gunman who fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the driver had been shot before or after the crash or why he drove into the crowd, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Twenty-three victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to police.

At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

“They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were ... getting some food, waiting to go in. And there’s also a valet line there,” said Van Gerpen, a public information officer. “The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle.”

People inside the club came out to help in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, he said, to help the victims.

The driver, whose gunshot wound was found by paramedics, was taken to a local hospital. Police did not identify him or disclose his condition. The shooter was described as a man in a blue jersey with a silver revolver.

“This is under police investigation,” Van Gerpen said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.”

The club, Vermont Hollywood, was hosting a reggae/hip hop event from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to its online calendar. A phone message left with the business was not immediately returned.

A fight had broken out outside of the club prior to the incident, according to Maria Medrano, who was working a food cart outside.

Shortly after, Medrano said, the car hit a group of people standing outside.

She said she and her husband, who were both selling hot dogs outside, narrowly escaped after the car struck their stand, crushing it.

“The car stopped once it hit the hot dog stand, it got stuck there,” Medrano told The Associated Press from the hospital. “If not, I wouldn’t be here to tell (the story).”

Medrano said she heard what appeared to be gunshots after the crash.

“Everyone started running,” she said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Dovetail Japan Surf Tour

Dovetail surf tour brings young Australian surfers to Japan’s beach towns. Join us for the finale at Shizunami Surf Stadium on July 23rd!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo