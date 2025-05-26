 Japan Today
US Embassy Attempted Attack
FILE - Activists sit in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, during a protest, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
world

Man with U.S. and German citizenship is charged with trying to attack U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv

NEW YORK

A dual U.S. and German citizen has been arrested on charges that he traveled to Israel and attempted to firebomb the branch office of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, officials said Sunday.

Federal prosecutors in New York said the man, Joseph Neumeyer, walked up to the embassy building on May 19 with a backpack containing Molotov cocktails but got into a confrontation with a guard and eventually ran away, dropping his backpack as the guard tried to grab him.

Law enforcement then tracked Neumeyer down to a hotel a few blocks away from the embassy and arrested him, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

The attack took place against the backdrop of Israel’s war in Gaza, now in its 19th month.

Neumeyer, 28, who is originally from Colorado and has dual U.S. and German citizenship, had traveled from the U.S. to Canada in early February and then arrived in Israel in late April, according to court records. He had made a series of threatening social media posts before attempting the attack, prosecutors said.

Israeli officials deported Neumeyer to New York on Saturday and he had an initial court appearance before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday, the same day his criminal complaint was unsealed.

Neumeyer’s court-appointed attorney Jeff Dahlberg declined to comment, and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his first term, President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite Palestinian objections and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

