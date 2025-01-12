 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A handout photo taken on January 11 and released on January 12 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship reportedly 60 nautical miles (111 kilometres) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon Image: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP
world

Manila deploys coast guard ship to counter China patrols

0 Comments
MANILA

The Philippines said Sunday it had deployed a coast guard ship to challenge Chinese patrol boats attempting to "alter the existing status quo" of the disputed South China Sea.

Beijing claims most of the strategic waterway despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that went against it, and there have been frequent clashes or tense standoffs between Philippine and Chinese vessels.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to the waters.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said Chinese patrol ships had this year come as close as 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon.

"Their goal is to normalize such deployments, and if these actions go unnoticed and unchallenged, it will enable them to alter the existing status quo," he said in a statement.

He later told reporters Manila had deployed a coast guard ship to the area to challenge the "unlawful" Chinese patrols.

He said the deployment aimed to ensure Chinese patrols "are not normalized, and that this bullying behavior does not succeed".

Tarriela said the Chinese coast guard deployed three vessels from its Guangdong and Hainan bases to Philippine waters between December 30 and January 11.

The South China Sea confrontations have sparked concern they could draw the United States, Manila's long-time security ally, into armed conflict with China.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo