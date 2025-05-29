 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises from a wildfire which has prompted a pre-evacuation notice in Flin Flon
Smoke rises from wildfire WE024 which has prompted a pre-evacuation notice in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada May 27, 2025. Manitoba Government/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Manitoba Government
world

Manitoba urges thousands to evacuate as Canada wildfires spread

0 Comments
By Ed White
WINNIPEG, Canada

Manitoba declared a state of emergency and urged thousands of people in northern and eastern parts of the province to evacuate on Wednesday, as wildfires spread in Central and Western Canada.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said at a news conference that 17,000 people needed to move quickly, including from the city of Flin Flon. Many will be put up at soccer fields and community centers in Winnipeg and other cities, and federal armed forces were arriving to help transport evacuees, he said.

"This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory and this will require significant resources and co-operation from all levels of government, Kinew said in a statement.

Separately, wildfires in Alberta province have prompted a temporary shutdown of some oil and gas production and forced residents of at least one small town to evacuate.

Oil producer Cenovus Energy said it was scaling back nonessential workers at its Foster Creek facility in response to the wildfires in northern Alberta.

Cenovus' Foster Creek operation is among a number of oil sands facilities operated by companies with assets in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake region.

That region was affected on Wednesday by wildfires spanning 2,900 hectares (11.2 square miles) near Chipewyan Lake, a small community in the northern part of the province approximately 130 km (81 miles) west of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray.

Cenovus said it was closely monitoring the evolving wildfire situation and the staffing measure was a precaution.

Alberta government officials said on Wednesday there was no current threat to Chipewyan Lake, but residents have been placed on a one-hour evacuation notice as winds could shift.

Another blaze, nearly 1,600 hectares in size, is burning out of control about 7 km north of Swan Hills, also in the province's north.

The approximately 1,200 residents of Swan Hills were ordered to evacuate on Monday evening. One oil and gas producer in that area, Aspenleaf Energy, said on Monday it had temporarily halted operations as a precaution and shut in approximately 4,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent production.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo