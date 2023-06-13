Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maryland-Fatal Shooting
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six people were shot, three fatally, at a home on Paddington Place in Annapolis, Md. on Sunday evening. (Luke Parker/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
world

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

0 Comments
By BRIAN WITTE
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing. He said Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun.

Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.

Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.

Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo