Masked attackers storm anti-fascist event in Sweden

STOCKHOLM

Three people have been taken to hospital after masked attackers stormed a meeting in Swedish capital Stockholm, police said on Wednesday, adding that they had begun an investigation.

An evening event by the Left Party about growing fascism in Sweden was just about to start when a group of masked people entered the venue, said anti-racist foundation Expo, which had a member participating in the event.

The attackers used self-defense spray and tossed smoke grenades, Expo said on its website.

Mattias Skagerholm, a member of the Left Party who was at the event, told news agency TT that the interlopers had also physically attacked those present.

Images published by Expo showed distraught people outside the meeting venue, one with a bloody wound on his forehead.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told TT that such incidents had no place in Sweden.

"An attack on a democratic meeting is an attack on our entire democracy," he said.

