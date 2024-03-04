Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Masked shooters kill 4 people and injure 3 at outdoor party in California

2 Comments
KING CITY, Calif

A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and injuring three others Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, including a woman who died after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles (170 kilometers) south of San Jose.

The three injured men were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, police said.

Several people were at the party outside a residence when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group. The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Masked shooters are most likely Japanese

Probably a very stressed out salary man

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

How’s the old song? California knows….how to party.

Ca li for nia knows how to party. Innnn the cityyyyyy…city of Compton.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I am so surprised.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

