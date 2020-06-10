Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wears a mask -- his government says it will keep the measure in place until a coronavirus vaccine is found Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

Masks to be compulsory in Spain until virus permanently defeated

1 Comment
By Dani DUCH
MADRID

Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until a coronavirus vaccine is found, with police empowered to hand out fines for non-compliance, the government said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said the measure would continue after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 and will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it".

Since May 21, it has been compulsory for everyone aged six and over to wear a mask in public where it is not possible to maintain a two-meter) distance from other people.

But when the lockdown formally ends, the measure will remain in place with the government introducing a fine of up to 100 euros ($113) for non-compliance -- although the security distance will be slightly reduced to 1.5 meters.

The new regulations will come into force some 10 days before the country reopens its borders to international tourists on July 1.

Mask-wearing was initially imposed in early May as a requirement for those using public transport, and was later expanded in a country where the virus has killed more than 27,000 people.

Although not compulsory for very young children, it is "recommended" for those between three and five.

As well as remaining in force on public transport, the measure will also still be compulsory in private cars unless the occupants live in the same household.

With Spain's epidemic now well under control, the government has been cautiously easing out of its mid-March lockdown with Illa confirming that all travel restrictions would be lifted.

"If the state of emergency is lifted as expected, there will be unrestricted freedom of movement within the country," he said.

The decree also envisages new safety measures within the workplace, such as reorganizing work stations or ensuring staff rotations to avoid overcrowding.

It also requires the health authorities in Spain's 17 regions to be adequately staffed with specialists in epidemic "prevention and control" to quickly manage any new outbreaks.

And to ensure the "traceability" of any new cases, airlines and transport companies must retain the details of all passengers for "at least four weeks" after they have travelled, the decree said.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

CNBC: Asymptomatic spreaders very rare

Canada's CNBC has stated that (most) asymptomatic spreading of Coronavirus (the whole reason behind social distancing and wearing masks) is very rare. They referenced several countries that have utilized contact tracing and it has been discovered that if you don't have symptoms, you don't spread even if you have it.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/08/asymptomatic-coronavirus-patients-arent-spreading-new-infections-who-says.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining