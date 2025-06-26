 Japan Today
world

Mass shooting in gang-plagued Mexican state leaves 11 dead and more injured

By Lizbeth Diaz and Raul Cortes
MEXICO CITY

At least 11 people were killed, including a teenager, and more wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attorney general's office in Guanajuato, the violence-plagued state where Irapuato is located, said that 20 others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier on Wednesday that the victims included children, although the attorney general's office later confirmed only one casualty was a minor, aged 17.

"It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is under way," Sheinbaum said.

Local media reported the shooting happened during an evening party celebrating a Catholic holiday, the Nativity of John the Baptist.

A video circulating on social media showed people dancing in the patio of a housing complex while a band played in the background, before gunfire erupted. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the video.

Guanajuato has been for many years one of the most violent regions in the country, where criminal groups fight over routes to price drugs and commit other crimes. On Tuesday, five other people were killed in other parts of the state, according to the attorney general's office.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

