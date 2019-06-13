Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mass UK protest demanding second EU referendum planned days before Brexit

0 Comments
LONDON

Campaigners for a second Brexit referendum are planning another mass protest in London ahead of the date on which Britain is due to leave the European Union in October as the leading candidates to be the next prime minister say they will leave without a trade deal.

The People's Vote campaign, which includes several pro-EU groups, plans a series of rallies around Britain over the next few months called "Let us be heard". They will culminate in a march in London on Saturday, Oct. 12, in what organisers say will be one of the biggest demonstrations Britain has ever seen.

Britain could be heading towards a constitutional crisis over Brexit as many of the candidates vying to succeed Theresa May are prepared to leave the EU on Oct 31 without a deal but parliament has indicated it will try to thwart such a scenario, concerned about the potential economic disruption.

Lawmakers have repeatedly rejected the idea of holding a second referendum even as many Britons have become increasingly frustrated with parliament's failure to agree how or whether Brexit should happen.

But campaigners say another vote could be the only way out of the current impasse.

“Whether you want to leave the EU or to stay in, the only way to unlock the Brexit process in parliament, the only way to secure a stable majority in Parliament, the only way to legitimise the outcome so we can build a lasting settlement in the country is to give the people the final say,” said Michael Heseltine, a former deputy prime minister.

Some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favor of remaining in the European Union, but there has yet to be a decisive change in attitudes and many in Britain say they have become increasingly bored by Brexit.

In March, the People's Vote campaign claimed a million people marched on the streets of London, which would make it the biggest rally in Britain since the Iraq War in 2003. Last October, the group claimed hundreds of thousands of people marched through the city demanding a new referendum.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog