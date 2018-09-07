Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mattis' visit comes as Afghan and international forces try to push peace talks with the Taliban Photo: AFP/File
world

Mattis makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

By Saul Loeb
KABUL

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis landed in Kabul on Friday for an unannounced visit to war-torn Afghanistan, where he will meet President Ashraf Ghani and the new U.S. commander for American and NATO forces.

His trip comes a little more than a year after President Donald Trump unveiled a revamped strategy for Afghanistan that saw him commit thousands of additional U.S. forces to the country on an open-ended basis.

Mattis, on his second visit to the country in recent months, arrives in Kabul at a sensitive time in the 17-year war.

The grinding conflict has seen little progress by Afghan or U.S. forces against the Taliban, Afghanistan's largest militant group.

Afghan and international players have been ratcheting up efforts to hold peace talks with the Taliban, which was toppled from power by U.S.-led forces in 2001.

An unprecedented ceasefire in June followed by talks between U.S. officials and Taliban representatives in Qatar in July fueled hopes that negotiations could bring an end to the fighting.

But a recent spate of attacks by the Taliban and the smaller but potent Islamic State group that left hundreds of security forces and civilians dead has severely dented that optimism.

What a whimp.

He obviously thinks Absurdistan is much safer than the (not so) White House at the moment.

Maybe dodging the Cesspool Landlord’s WITCH HUNT????

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trying to stay out the house because the wifey (Dump) is in a bad mood.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

