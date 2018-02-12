Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House, South Koran President Moon Jae-in, center, talks with North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong, right, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, after a performance of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra at National Theater in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A rare invitation to Pyongyang for South Korea's president marked Day Two of the North Korean Kim dynasty's southern road tour, part of an accelerating diplomatic thaw that included some Korean liquor over lunch and the shared joy of watching a "unified" Korea team play hockey at the Olympics. (Presidential Blue House via AP)
world

Mattis says N Korea can't drive wedge between South, U.S.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
ROME

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says it's too early to tell if any of the overtures between North and South Korea during the Olympic Games are creating a chance for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

But he rejected any suggestion Sunday that even a temporary warming of relations between the North and South could drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington.

His remarks came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's sister, who is attending the Olympics, invited South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, to visit Pyongyang.

Moon has not yet accepted the invitation from Kim Yo Jong, although he has said before he'd be willing to visit if it would help end the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons and its decades of hostility and threats against the South.

Mattis said it's unclear "if using the Olympics in a way to reduce tension — if that's going to have any traction once the Olympics are over. We can't say right now."

Speaking to reporters traveling with him on a weeklong trip to Europe, Mattis said the North's decision to hold a recent military parade that highlighted its ballistic missiles confuses any messages of thawing tensions on the peninsula.

"I don't know if it's a sign," Mattis said. "That's a very strange time if, in fact, he's trying to show a warming to the country that he has attacked repeatedly as an American puppet."

He said that when he met South Korea's defense minister in January, it was made clear "there is no wedge that can be driven between us by North Korea."

Mattis is scheduled to meet in Rome with about a dozen defense ministers who are involved in the coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. He will then go to a NATO meeting in Brussels and a security conference in Munich.

Well, the US ain't driving a wedge between South and North Korea either.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No one can drive the wedge between the reuniting of the Fatherland. It is becoming obvious as the days pass that the leader Kim is being the master at negotiating the dream of most Koreans. One Korean homeland. This will be a strong land capable of the defense of the people and also this is going to be the worker's land under the leadership of the North and South together with Mr. Kim helping to guide the way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The NK wedge will succeed, seeing as Moon himself is hammering on the wedge.

However, if all this actually leads to NK completely denuclearizing, then this will be a historic win for Moon and SK. However if not, then this is cowardly appeasement and betrayal and SK will bear the most responsibility for what will come next

0 ( +0 / -0 )

